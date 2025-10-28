With matric and tertiary examinations currently underway, many students are facing late-night cramming, emotional stress, and increasing pressure to perform

Many parents often feel the effects of exams too, helping their children cope and keeping the home calm

While focusing on their children, parents should also make sure to take care of their own well-being

Keri Rudolph, founder and CEO of The IV Bar, shared insights with Briefly News about how parents can help their children with exam stress

As matric and tertiary exams approach, South African households are gearing up for the usual surge of late-night studying, emotional strain, and growing pressure. While students face the bulk of academic stress, parents often feel the impact too, quietly managing anxiety, offering encouragement, and maintaining a steady home environment.

Teenagers under pressure

According to Keri Rudolph, founder and CEO of The IV Bar, stress not only affects mood but also depletes the body’s energy reserves. She noted that when teenagers are under pressure, their sleep, eating habits, and hydration often suffer, which can lead to burnout.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) states that exams are a significant source of anxiety for teens, with symptoms including tiredness, irritability, and even flu-like symptoms. The group stated that these are natural biological reactions to prolonged mental stress, not a lack of motivation.

The teenage brain consumes a large amount of energy. When stress levels rise and nutrition suffers, essential nutrients such as Vitamin B12, Magnesium, and Vitamin C can become depleted, which may result in brain fog, difficulty concentrating, and heightened emotional reactions, precisely when students need mental clarity the most.

Parents' role in maintaining balance

According to Rudolph, parents can play a crucial role in helping their children maintain balance. She advised proper sleep, nutritious meals, proper hydration, and short breaks, noting that even a 10-minute walk can help reset the nervous system.

Rudolph suggested that families struggling to maintain healthy routines could benefit from nutrient-rich infusions to replace what stress depletes. She mentioned that products like The IV Bar’s Jet-Fuel and Energy Boost drips, administered by registered nurses, deliver vitamins directly into the bloodstream for quicker absorption. These infusions are said to contain Vitamin B12, Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C, Glutathione, and Magnesium, which may help support mood, focus, energy, and immunity.

She added that while these therapies are not a cure-all, they could assist the body during periods of high demand, particularly when nutrition alone is insufficient. Rudolph also stressed that parents should look after their own well-being, noting that calm and grounded parents contribute to calm, confident learners, and that overall resilience starts with wellness at home.

