As digital tools become essential in today’s classrooms, it’s crucial for teachers to feel confident and skilled in using them effectively

Training sessions, workshops, and peer learning groups give teachers opportunities to explore and become comfortable with these technologies

Education policy should back these initiatives by offering frameworks and funding that promote continuous professional development for teachers

Darren Purdon, Academic Project Manager at JSE-listed ADvTECH, spoke to Briefly News about why professional development is important

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Advances in technology have made ongoing teacher development more important than ever. As AI, new teaching methods, and diverse classroom needs reshape education, teachers need not just subject knowledge but also the skills and tools to create effective learning experiences.

Sharing best practices within and across schools also creates a culture of growth. Image: Maskot/X

Source: Getty Images

It was noted that technology alone cannot make a meaningful difference in classrooms if teachers are not confident in using the tools available. Darren Purdon, Academic Project Manager at ADvTECH, explained that teachers are lifelong learners whose responsibilities go beyond simply delivering content; they need to ensure students understand and engage with lessons.

He added that professional development helps teachers stay updated with trends, refine their teaching practices, and collaborate with colleagues. Sharing best practices within and across schools was said to foster a culture of growth and innovation, which ultimately benefits students.

Teachers must be confident

Purdon explained that as digital tools become essential in modern classrooms, teachers need to be confident and skilled in using them. Training sessions, workshops, and peer learning groups were said to provide opportunities for educators to explore these technologies, address challenges, and learn how to incorporate them effectively into lessons. Such hands-on experience was described as helping teachers adopt technology more smoothly, making it less intimidating and more effective for engaging students.

He noted that South African classrooms are highly diverse, with learners showing a variety of abilities, languages, and cultural backgrounds. Professional development was said to equip teachers with inclusive strategies, like differentiated instruction and formative assessments, to address each learner’s needs. Such training reportedly helps educators create classrooms where every child feels acknowledged and supported, fostering equity and reducing achievement gaps.

School leaders play a pivotal role in fostering a culture that values continuous learning. Image: centralnewssa/X

Source: Twitter

School leaders play a pivotal role

Purdon highlighted that teachers today encounter both challenges and opportunities due to shifts in education, technology, and society. Professional development is said to be essential in areas such as mental well-being, managing digitally enhanced classrooms, and maintaining work-life balance. Such support is viewed as helping educators become more effective and fostering a positive, healthy school culture for learners.

He noted that school leaders are key to promoting a culture of continuous learning. By dedicating resources and ensuring teacher development aligns with school goals, they help make professional growth relevant and ongoing. Policy support, including funding and clear frameworks, is also seen as crucial for lifelong learning in a tech-driven education system. Purdon emphasised that as classrooms evolve, ongoing professional development is essential for teachers to adapt, gain new skills, and inspire students in a digital future.

3 More stories about the workplace

Briefly News also reported that workplace inclusion has often been driven by legal obligation rather than meaningful cultural change.

also reported that workplace inclusion has often been driven by legal obligation rather than meaningful cultural change. A lady showcased how she was welcomed at work by her co-workers in a clip making rounds online.

One young lady received a grand surprise from her colleagues for her farewell, which left SA in awe.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Briefly News.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News