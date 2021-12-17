Over 20 people who were hired to mark matric examination papers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Limpopo

The Limpopo Department of Education has confirmed that they have all been sent home to self-isolate

Markers at the marking centre in Limpopo have raised multiple concerns about the hygiene conditions at the hostel where they are staying

POLOKWANE - After testing positive for Covid-19, 23 matric examination paper markers in Limpopo were sent home. 13 of those who tested positive were from a marking centre at Northern Academy Secondary School in Polokwane.

The Limpopo Department of Education confirmed that they are currently self-isolating as a result of their positive tests. Spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says they have also notified close contacts about the test results.

North Academy matric markers complain about marking centre conditions

Markers at the centre stated the conditions at the hostel in which they are staying for the duration of the marking were appalling. They stated that some of the rooms and toilets have mould, reports TimesLIVE.

The black mould is all over the ceilings and walls, said the markers.

The markers also stated that they had ongoing delays in the arrival of examination papers and found themselves on many occasions not working because exam papers had not arrived on time.

One marker stated that on Wednesday, they did not work until midday because of the delay, reports DispatchLIVE. Another marker stated that there was little social distancing at the marking centre and they often had very long queues during meal times.

Department of Education not happy with conditions at marking centre in Limpopo

Mathanzima Mweli, the Department of Education director-general, stated over the weekend that he visited approximately 23 marking centres in Limpopo.

Mweli expressed displeasure in the fact that one of the marking centres did not offer proper working conditions for markers. Mweli refrained from naming the marking centre which was not up to standard.

