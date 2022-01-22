A young Black lady known on LinkedIn as Kysa Huddleston has been sworn into the Minnesota State Bar in the US

In a post on her social media account, Huddleston disclosed that she achieved the feat after passing the bar

Her post has inspired several people who have heaped congratulatory messages on the high-achieving lady

Swotting nights and days for weeks to pass the bar is no small feat, and Kysa Huddleston has patted herself on the back after achieving the milestone.

The young Black lady has joined the elite ranks of individuals admitted to the Minnesota State Bar in the United States of America.

In a LinkedIn account, seen by YEN.com.gh, Huddleston disclosed that she moved a notch higher in her young career while expressing immense gratitude.

“I was sworn in and admitted to the Minnesota State Bar” - Young Black Lady Reveals. Photo credit: Linked/Kysa Huddleston

Source: UGC

Expressing immense gratitude

''A few weeks ago, I found out that I passed the bar exam, and today I was sworn in and admitted to the Minnesota State Bar. I feel immense gratitude and honor to be a member of this profession,'' she said.

Huddleston indicated that ''I look forward to joining the two percent of Black women attorneys in the United States!''

Her account had gained over 500 reactions and 20 comments on LinkedIn as of the time of this publication. YEN.com.gh selected a few below:

Social media reactions

Lindsey Giles wrote:

''Congratulations!''

Yakira Sadler said:

''Congratulations, Kysa! Extremely proud of you!''

Dylan O'Brien said:

''Congrats, and welcome to the bar!''

Kathleen J commented:

''You are amazing! I am so proud of you and so happy for you!''

Wendy Carlson, J.D said:

''Congratulations, Kysa! Such a well-deserved honor!''

