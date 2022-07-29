An overjoyed Durban lady took to social media to share her joy upon graduating with her qualification

Nokubonga Nosihle took to Facebook to share images of herself at her graduation ceremony and thanked her loved ones for their support

Many of her online friends were moved by her post and gathered in the comments section to wish her well

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The transition from high school to university is one of the biggest you'll ever make – and it is no child’s play. A young lady beamed with pride and joy upon completing her academic journey and securing her hard-earned qualification from the Durban University of Technology.

Nokubonga Nosihle made herself and her family proud after completing her tertiary studies. Image: Nokubonga Nosihle/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Nokubonga Nosihle took to Facebook to share images of herself at her graduation ceremony, accompanied by loved ones.

She expressed her gratitude to her family and her bae and father of her child for their relentless support which helped her realise her academic goal.

“Kufeziwe♥️❤. Ngiyabonga kakhulu kumndeni wami♥️.Ngitheth lethuba ngibonge kwisthandwa sami Thembelani Sthelo Mtolo, ngiswel amagam okubonga❤. Ngiyabonga kakhulu Dlangamadla ☺❤ uyathandwa babakhe❤♥️,"she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many of Nokubonga's online friends flooded her Facebook post with congratulations and heartfelt messages.

Thobile Brightness replied:

“❤️❤️❤️. This is beautiful . Syabonga Bongo.”

Zah Magwems shared:

“Congratulations maka makoti womntanam, I'm very proud of you.”

Pontsho Motloung commented:

“Congratulation babes♥️♥️♥️❤️."

Aphilile Dazela reacted:

“Congratulations my love awsemhle ke❤❤❤.”

Zanele Mageza said:

“Wow congratulations daughter ❤❤❤.”

Londekarh Nyawose wrote:

“Congratulations makhelwane❤️.”

Determined DUT graduate wrote exam while in labour and passed with flying colours

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman had to endure the pain and discomfort of being in labour while writing her final exams as dropping out of school was not an option for her.

Determined to finish her diploma in record time, Sithembile Mthembu wrote her ICT Innovation and Emerging Technology examination in the labour ward at Addington Hospital on 24 June.

According to the Daily Sun, Sithembile gave birth to a healthy baby girl who is now three weeks old.

“I had to push for my test before pushing for the baby out. I had no other option because I was funded by NSFAS and had to make sure I pass all my modules so I graduate in time,” she shared.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News