Shauwn Mpisane recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts and reflections on interacting with other women

The businesswoman encouraged women to avoid competing but rather work together and learn from each other

Her post also featured photos of herself pictured with social media influencer and businesswoman, Kefilwe Mabote

With Women’s Month just around the corner, Shauwn Mpisane’s recent message about lifting up other women along the journey to success couldn’t have come at a better time.

Shauwn Mkhize shared a powerful message of unity with her fellow sisters. Image: kwa_mammkhize/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The accomplished businesswoman recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself pictured with successful social media influencer and businesswoman, Kefilwe Mabote, along with some valuable food for thought.

Shauwn shared that knowledge is power and that she has learned that women are capable of anything that they put their minds to.

“We have it in us to conquer the world. All we need to do is learn to complement each other instead of competing with each other.

“We need more women to collaborate with each other, to work together, and to learn from each other. Let’s not wait for men to open doors for us. We rule the world and it's high time we started acting that way!!” Shauwn wrote.

Many of her followers admired her wise words and flocked in on the comments section to share similar sentiments.

Shauwn Mkhize spreads good feels with stunning pics and inspirational quote

In another story, Briefly News reported on flamboyant socialite and focused businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, who took to her social media this morning to share her gratitude for life and all blessings bestowed upon her.

She shared some stunning snaps of herself pictured a picturesque bridge backdrop at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, rocking a beautiful turquoise, blue and white printed dress along with a matching green bag and high heels.

Negative publicity clearly has no hold on this queen. Shauwn has been in the spotlight for various reasons, including allegations that her son is abusive and having beef with Minnie Dlamini.

