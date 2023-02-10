The University of Venda in Limpopo has suspended a staff member for corruption and bribery

The Univen staff member was exposed for trying to extort R3 500 from a prospective student for admission into a PGCE programme

The student says she no longer feels safe because her personal information is so easily accessible

VENDA - A staff member at the University of Venda's attempt to take advantage of a prospective student has landed them in hot water.

A Twitter exposé led to the suspension of a Univen employee who tried to extort R3.5k from a prospective student in return for admission. Image: University of Venda/Facebook & stock image/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The university suspended the unidentified staff member after the potential student exposed the employee for soliciting a bribe on Twitter.

Prospective student posts extensive thread exposing Univen employee for corruption

The prospective student, @mihlali_Qotoyi1, posted the entire exchange with the Univen staff member on Twitter.

The staff member allegedly obtained the student's personal information from the university's portal after she had applied for the PGCE programme.

The employee claimed that for R3 500, he could help the student get admitted into the programme. @mihlali_Qotoyi1 asked if paying the bribe would guarantee admission, to which the Univen employee responded:

"You'll never be sure, but the fact that I got your personal information should be assurance enough."

Univen takes action against corrupt staff member

It didn't take long for the student's thread to go viral and catch the university's attention.

According to Univen spokesperson Takalani Dzaga, the staff member was identified and suspended until disciplinary action can be taken.

Dzanga condemned the incident and said that the university would take serious measures against staff members implicated in corrupt activities that bring the institution into disrepute.

Dzanga said:

“The university management is committed to root out any corrupt activities within the university.”

The prospective Univen student does not feel safe after her privacy was violated

Even though the staff member was caught because of her exposé, the student still feels unsafe.

She expressed concern about how easily her personal information, like her contact details and next of kin, was so easily accessible, TimesLIVE reported.

The staff member allegedly texted the student again and asked her to delete the thread. The student refused and claimed she needed assurance that her application would not be denied because she refused to pay the bribe.

South Africans are shocked by how bad corruption is at Univen

Citizens shared their dismay over how bold the Univen employee was; others even shared their own experiences with corruption at the university and other institutions.

Below are some reactions:

@Camberry_cam advised:

"I'd take this further, find out who exactly the person is and take it up with the relevant authorities. Such must come to an end."

@tshephorex complained:

"Our kids are at home stressed because of such people's cold drink of R3.5K."

@ChatWithNelo shared:

"I’m worried about your safety more than anything."

@Buhle_Mahlangu1 commented:

"So basically there's corruption everywhere in this country."

@matjhupa claimed:

"My friend told me they also wanted him to pay at UNISA."

@Maka_Qhawe added:

"The same thing happened to my little sister at UJ, they wanted us to pay R4k."

