Briefly News is thrilled to announce that its Chief Editor, Rianette Cluley, has been selected to participate in the prestigious AI Newsroom Mentoring programme organised by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

This selection recognizes Cluley’s exceptional leadership and forward-thinking approach to integrating artificial intelligence into newsrooms.

Cluley has been a vocal advocate for the responsible adoption of AI in journalism. In early 2024, she spearheaded a workshop at Briefly News, providing journalists across South Africa with practical insights into ethical AI usage and showcasing valuable AI tools for newsgathering and content creation. This initiative demonstrated her commitment to empowering journalists with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the evolving media landscape.

Her expertise extends beyond internal training. Cluley recently authored a compelling article for the INMA Blog, emphasizing the crucial need for news organizations to proactively develop Ctheir own AI policies and best practices. She argued that waiting for global guidelines could leave newsrooms unprepared for the rapid advancements in AI technology and the ethical considerations that accompany them. This thought leadership has positioned Cluley as a key voice in the ongoing conversation about AI's role in the future of news.

“We are incredibly proud of Rianette’s selection for this prestigious program,” said Mlondi Mkhize, Public Relations Manager at Briefly News.

“Her dedication to exploring the potential of AI in journalism, while maintaining the highest ethical standards, is truly commendable. This opportunity with the Thomson Reuters Foundation will undoubtedly further enhance her expertise and benefit Briefly News as we continue to innovate and deliver impactful journalism.”

The Thomson Reuters Foundation's AI Newsroom Mentoring programme provides selected participants with invaluable mentorship, training, and networking opportunities, enabling them to become leaders in AI integration within their respective news organisations. Cluley’s participation will provide Briefly News with cutting-edge insights and best practices in AI adoption, ensuring the publication remains at the forefront of journalistic innovation.

"Being selected for this program is a real privilege. I'm excited to connect with other leaders in the media space and contribute to shaping the future of journalism through the ethical and effective use of AI. I believe that by working together, we can unlock the immense potential of AI to enhance news gathering, storytelling, and audience engagement,” shared Rianette Cluley.

