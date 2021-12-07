Mzansi will be able to view the famous blue San Pablo Leather Corner Couch with their own eyes as it's set to go on tour in Gauteng

"The Leather Gallery i searching for their Saint Pablo couch." re during the KZN protests in July and was later found dumped along the side of the road

The couch has since been restored and gallery co-owner Greg Parry believes it will continue to be a delightful distraction over the upcoming festive season

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The now-famous blue couch stolen from a gallery in Durban is set to go on tour after it was found and later refurbished. Image: @NomadGlen/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mzansi’s favourite couch has no time for the ‘blues’ as it's going on tour. The infamous blue couch that trended on social media during the KZN looting spree is so famous that it's getting a whole roadshow.

IOL quoted Leather Gallery’s co-owner Greg Parry, who said:

“Our famous blue San Pablo Leather Corner Couch is currently on a tour in Gauteng and is being featured in the malls that our stores are located in.”

The couch has since been restored after it was found at Quarry Road West Informal Settlement at the end of July. Mr Parry added that the San Pablo Leather Corner Couch received such a widespread reaction from social media users that they decided to host the tour.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“The blue San Pablo Leather Corner Couch was such a light in those dark times during the looting and went viral on social media and in the news, making people forget about the terrible things that were happening around them just for a moment and lightened their moods,” he said.

A person reacted: “A loot-tour continua.”

R68k blue couch: luxury leather couch "mystery", Mzansi knows where it is

The now-famous blue leather couch has become the subject of discussion again. The couch featured in a meme during the violent protests in which looting was rampant.

It is an open secret where the couch is, according to SowetanLIVE, the San Pablo Corner Sofa valued at R68k is alleged located in an informal settlement near Quarry Road, Durban. The now-famous leather couch that became a meme is still missing.

The store from where the couch was stolen in Springfield, Leather Gallery, made an appeal online for information about the whereabouts of the luxury leather couch that boasts “elegantly sloped armrests and supportive headrests”.

Social media users responded to the call for help:

@TJ_Thojana:

"Apparently, allegedly, the lady who now owns the sofa has a snake, the SAPS and SNDF are scared to go to her #ColdFront #JacobZuma #Loadshedding #panicbuying"

@LionessRage:

"The Leather Gallery is searching for their Saint Pablo couch."

Source: Briefly.co.za