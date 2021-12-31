South Africans had the opportunity to witness some of the country's beautiful couples flourish together in 2021

Siya Kolisi and his sweetheart Rachel Kolisi continue to be a favourite because of the fun family moments they share on social media

Dynamic duo DJ Zinhle and her boo Murdah Bongz might have been together for only just over a year but the talented couple has won the hearts of many

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

2021 has been a successful year for some of Mzansi's 'It' couples who had all of us gushing about how good they look together and the awesome milestones they reached/.

Siya Kolisi and his fabulous wife Rachel Kolisi have been together for quite some time and that is probably one of the reasons this couple inspires South Africans.

The Kolisis, as they are affectionately known, gave South Africans some heartwarming family content on their social media pages throughout the year, which made many feel included in their lives.

Briefly readers sound off on best celeb couple of 2021, Siya & Rachel Kholisi, Murdah Bongz & DJ Zinhle

Source: Instagram

However, the new couple on the block DJ Zinhle and her boyfriend Murdah Bongz who is a member of the popular DJ duo, Black Motion, quickly won the hearts of South Africans the moment they confirmed their relationship. The couple seemingly has been together for over a year with their romance sparking in late 2020.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Before long, the talented musical couple announced that they were expecting a baby and their daughter, Asante was introduced to Mzansi months after her birth.

The couple continued to serve major couple goals on social media and maintained their status of being one of SA's favourite couples when they released a hit song.

Briefly News readers share who their favourite couple of the year is

On Facebook, Briefly News asked readers who their favourite couple of 2021 is, Siya and Rachel or DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz. Some people found it hard to choose their favourite couple while others had clear winners.

The post:

Here are some comments:

Gayla Lecordier said:

"Both couples are beautiful in their own right. They both share a love that is special to them, in a unique way... So how do u choose the best???"

Zondo Soweto said:

"Both because you post about them every day."

Malope Inny Inech said:

"I'm with the Kolisi's...Their marriage is lovely, keep growing you two"

Nkocie Matheus Masinga said:

"Always Siya and Rachel ♥️ for me Mudhar Bongz can be dumped anytime I don't trust Zinhle but they are so beautiful together too❤️"

Pree Teey said:

"Dj Zinhle and Murda Bongz ❤️"

Levias M Kenon said:

Only Siya and Rachel. Zinhle and Bongz it's too early. Let's give them 3 years.

Sally Carolus said:

"Siya and Rachel! Couple of the year ❤❤"

Fungie Fufu Mthimkulu

"Zinhle and Bongani they even considering getting married, what a beautiful love story ❤❤❤❤"

Thabang Thabong said:

"Any couple that loves, respect and take care of each other is the best."

Murdah Bongz pens sweet birthday post to DJ Zinhle, SA reacts: "Wonderful message"

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Murdah Bongz penned a sweet birthday message to his baby mama. The Black Motion member took to social media to wish DJ Zinhle a happy birthday.

The reality TV star is turning 38 this Thursday, 30 December. Her baby daddy showed the stunner mad love on Instagram.

The music producer shared that DJ Zinhle makes him the happiest man alive. In the lengthy post, Murdah Bongz said not even words can describe what she means to him. Part of his birthday message reads:

"I really appreciate the mother you are to our children and the life partner you are to me."

Source: Briefly News