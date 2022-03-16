The Economic Freedom Fighters has reached out to those in the arts and entertainment industry to a meeting

The EFF said they want to look into the pressing issue of intellectual property and other things as the industry braces for another month of lockdown

The opposition party said the main aim of the meeting is to ensure that the creatives have a say in drafting laws that regulate their industry

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Julius Malema's EFF has invited stakeholders in the arts and entertainment industry to a consultative meeting this coming Thursday. The meeting will be aimed at making sure that artists participate in crafting laws that govern them.

EFF has reached out to those in the creative industry to come for a meeting on Thursday. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The EFF's call comes following the announcement by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma that the Government will extend the national state of disaster for another month.

According to TimesLIVE, the extension of the lockdown will take a toll on the entertainment industry because they rely on events to make money. According to the report, the current regulations state that gatherings are restricted to no more than 1,000 people indoors, and no more than 2,000 people outdoors will remain in place until 15 April, 2022.

Reacting to the news on their official Twitter page, the EFF said the creatives of this country have been exploited for far too long. They added that it is time for those in the industry to take charge and craft their laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Creatives of this country have been exploited for far too long due to poor regulation in the sector and undermining of their intellectual rights

The EFF will hold a consultative meeting with all creatives to ensure they play a role in crafting the laws that govern them."

Fana Mokoena criticises Nathi Mthethwa for not supporting local artists, accuses him of causing them ”stress”

Briefly News previously reported that Hotel Rwanda actor Fana Mokoena has accused Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa of causing stress to local artists. The actor-cum-politician blasted the government minister for not doing his job properly.

The former EFF member of parliament said by now the Minister should have given local municipalities the authority to issue permits for outdoor events.

According to TimesLIVE, a maximum of 1000 people are allowed for indoor gatherings and not more than 2000 people for outdoor gatherings. The publication further states that when a venue is small not more than 50% of its carrying capacity may be used.

Source: Briefly News