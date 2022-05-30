Musician Kelly Khumalo is once again in the headlines, but this time for a positive reason, her music career

Kelly Khumalo recently performed at a concert and took to a social media to show some appreciation for the support

Since Kelly Khumalo has been implicated in a lot of social media hate, the singer was thankful for those who still support her

Kelly Khumalo is trying to continue with her life even as she received criticism about Senzo Meyiwa's murder in the media frenzy.

Kelly Khumalo thanked her fans for supporting her show despite any of the hate she has faced. Image: Instagram/@kellykhumaloza

The singer Kelly Khumalo recently went on stage at her concert, where she wowed her fans with her iconic voice.

Kelly Khumalo is thankful to those who have supported her

Kelly Khumalo took to her Instagram to thank her fans for standing by her and making it possible to have her concert.

The singer is especially grateful to those who continued supporting her despite the controversy surrounding her name. Briefly News reported that Mzansi had called for her arrest in connection to Senzo Meyiwa's case.

Kelly Khumalo's fans are rallied behind her

As police have not found a reason to arrest her, Kelly Khumalo has continued to try and be normal for her child by continuing to live her life.

@iam_umsabaungamazi commented:

"Awuhambi wedwa." [ You are not walking alone.]

nanilemtshali_ne commented:

"You were on flames shame. Aiybandla uyathandwa."[Oh my, you are loved]

@bozikode commented:

"The best vocalist that ever grace our country ngyazifela ngo Khumalo." [I am proud of Khumalo]

@lindakimkhumalo added:

"You look so beautiful and I’m sure you’ve made all the Mntungwa ancestors proud as always."

"The world will hear my voice": Kelly Khumalo opens up about Senzo Meyiwa trial

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo has finally spoken up after Mzansi called for her arrest when Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial was postponed to later this May.

In a recent interview, the singer opened up about the case of her baby daddy's fatal shooting. The late Orlando Pirates goalie was fatally shot at his baby mama's house in 2014. Since then, Mzansi social media users have been urging authorities to arrest Kelly and the people at her family home on a fateful night. They want them to tell the whole world what really happened.

