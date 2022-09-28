Start the New Month the Right Way at Hollywoodbets Durbanville

Two high-quality summer season preparatory features and highlights of the 2022 Hollywoodbets Spring Country Series headline another superb afternoon of horseracing and entertainment at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Saturday.

After a well patronised and festive Heritage Day at the country course last Saturday, a sizeable crowd is anticipated again this weekend with the Gr3 Hollywoodbets Matchem Stakes and the Gr3 Hollywoodbets Diana Stakes, the feature attractions on a quality eight-race programme.

The honour rolls of both contests over the years are a testimony to the quality of the thoroughbred required to win these races. It is worth noting that reigning SA Horse Of The Year Captain’s Ransom has won the past two renewals of the Hollywoodbets Diana Stakes. The Hollywoodbets Matchem Stakes past winner list includes SA Horses Of The Year Rainbow Bridge and Variety Club, as well as champions One World and Kasimir.

Once again, the whole family will be catered for with a supervised kiddies’ play area, a little market and a giant screen on the entertainment stage with live acts throughout the day, promising fun and games with plenty to do.

Sumptuous food and drinks will be on sale, while Mom and Dad can savour a local wine tasting or, alternatively, gin tasting.

The first race is scheduled for 12h55. Gates open at 11h00.

