Big Concerts to Beef Up Security for Chris Brown Shows, Calls Made for Performance to Be Cancelled
- Chris Brown will perform at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 14 and 15 December
- The show's promoters, Big Concerts, confirmed that they have heightened security
- Numerous calls have been made for the concert to be cancelled over Brown's history of abuse
All eyes are on the upcoming Chris Brown concerts for several reasons.
The American singer and songwriter will perform at FNB Stadium on 14 and 15 December, soon after the 16 Days of Activism ends.
His upcoming performance has caused divisions in the country, with some supporting him and others calling for the concert to be cancelled.
Security to be beefed up
With the shows just a week away, Big Concerts confirmed they were beefing up security for the highly anticipated performance.
Taking to Instagram to promote the superstar’s shows, Big Concerts responded to fan questions about whether they would heighten security.
“Your safety is always our top priority. We’ve taken many precautions to ensure a safe and secure experience for all patrons.
“The venue is fully equipped with visible security throughout the premises, and we've added extra lighting to illuminate the outer stadium areas. We're committed to providing a high level of safety and security for all attendees,” the company responded.
Calls for Brown to be cancelled
Brown is no stranger to controversy, and there’s already been drama ahead of his concert.
There have been calls for the rapper’s shows to be cancelled due to his history of violence, with his 2009 assault of Rihanna among the most notable.
His checkered past led to the anti-gender-based violence (GBV) organisation Women For Change and the GOOD Party starting a petition to have the performance cancelled.
They also urged the Departments of Home Affairs and Sport, Arts and Culture to revoke Brown’s visa.
Both departments have remained silent about the petition, and the concert is set to go ahead.
Gayton McKenzie advises peeps to attend Brown’s show
In a previous report from Briefly News, Gayton McKenzie had a press briefing about Chris Brown’s concert.
He encouraged South Africans to purchase tickets, saying this is something to look forward to.
“Our people are hungry for international acts. Don’t go any further; go to the Chris Brown concert.”
