Clarification and retraction of Briefly News’ article regarding Lerato Nxumalo. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

In October, Briefly News published articles in which we narrated stories concerning Ms Lerato Nxumalo and her husband.

Recently, we received new information regarding the story and decided to remove our article to prevent misleading our readers and avoid creating a misperception of the situation.

As a media house, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of editorial integrity and would like to apologise to Ms Lerato Nxumalo for any editorial inaccuracies.

