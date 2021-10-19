A US judge has granted Kanye West his wish to change his name to just Ye, according to reports

The US superstar applied to change his name towards the end of last year and Judge Michelle Williams Court has finally approved his petition

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Kanye West's decision, with some saying change is good while others shared that they'll continue to call him Kanye

Kanye West has legally changed his name to just Ye. A US judge has approved a petition by the superstar to officially change his name. He now has no middle name or last name.

Kanye West has officially changed his name to just Ye. Image: @photosofkanyewest

Source: Instagram

Sky News reports that Judge Michelle Williams Court ruled in favour of the rapper's petition. Kanye had told the court that he was changing his name for personal reasons.

Deadline reports that the award-winning musician told radio host Big Boy that Ye means 'you' in the Bible. During the interview, the Donda hitmaker shared that he believed that "ye" was the most commonly used word in the Bible.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions on Kanye's decision to change his name. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news. Check out some of their comment below:

@DonsSZN said:

"This is why he’s better than Drake."

@BlakAce604 wrote:

"Legally, that's a good move Ye."

@Maxwell72364572 commented:

"Ye is still the greatest artist to ever live!!!!"

@ThaBigChris wrote:

"I still call him Kanye West."

@signonthe1 said:

"That's dope!"

@ogswave commented:

"He's still Kanye to me."

@DominicDarko17 added:

"That's nice."

