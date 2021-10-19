Halala: Connie Chiume Excitedly Shares Snaps of Daughter's Traditional Wedding

Connie Chiume has excitedly posted snaps of her last-born daughter, Nothando Mabuza's traditional wedding

The pics the veteran Gomora actress posted were taken during Nothando's lobola luncheon at the weekend

Social media users have congratulated Nothando, who is also an actress, for traditionally getting hitched to her boo Sipho Ndlovu

Veteran actress Connie Chiume has revealed that her last-born daughter got hitched over the weekend. The Gomora actress took to social media to share snaps from her daughter Nothando Mabuza's traditional wedding.

Connie Chiume's daughter Nothando Mabuza has tied the knot. Image: @conniechiume, @dynastyfuturebetty

Source: Instagram

Connie's family and members from Nothando's hubby's side were invited for the lobola luncheon. Nothando, who is also an actress, is now Sipho Ndlovu's traditional wife.

Taking to Instagram, an excited Connie thanked everyone who came to support and celebrate with them on the special day. According to TshisaLIVE, she captioned the snaps:

"Weekend vibes. My last-born has started a new journey. Thank you to everyone who came to support and celebrate with us."

Connie's fans took to her comment section on the photo-sharing platform to congratulate her and her daughter. Check out some of their comments below:

akhonamfama said:

"Alililili congrats to your daughter mommy, may happiness and love attack her e every day."

matsie_i_am wrote:

"Congratulations to Thando! Liilililililili."

gqogqono commented:

"Congratulations to the family, Ma."

motloung_lesedi_ said:

"Alili lili, congratulations in order. What God put together let no man put asunder."

nkeserobemoonlight wrote:

"Wow that's so lovely @dynastyfuturebetty. Thando you've grown hey, congratulations."

makgolomakgolo added:

"Mama @conniechiume your children look just like you. Beautiful fam."

