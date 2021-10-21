"Queen of Dubai": Khanyi Mbau Looks Elegant in Stunning Evening Dress

Mzansi media personality Khayi Mbau looked like a queen in a stunning evening dress she rocked in Dubai recently

The reality TV star and her man Kudzai Mushonga were dressed to the nines when they attended an event recently

The stunner's excited followers praised her for representing Mzansi well in the United Arab Emirates

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Khanyi Mbau is having a time of her life in Dubai. The stunner has been praised on social media for representing the country well in the United Arab Emirates.

Khanyi Mbau rocked a stunning evening dress in Dubai recently. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star has been serving Mzansi hot looks since she went back to the country to reunite with her man, Kudzai Mushonga. The media personality has been posting cute snaps of herself with Kudzai dressed to the nines.

Just recently, Khanyi looked like a queen at an event she attended in the country. She rocked a stunning evening dress. She took to Instagram to post the gorgeous snaps of herself with her boo. She captioned one of the pics with Kudzai:

"A night at the opera. #Onenightwithmzansi"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Khanyi Mbau also posted a pic of herself alone posing for pics in her exquisite outfit. She captioned it:

"#Onenightwithmzansi catch it tonight on @1magictv 9pm CAT."

Khanyi's followers took to her comment section to praise her for slaying all her looks in Dubai. Check out some of the comments below:

puleseshemane said:

"You guys are fighting with us, it’s okay, we deserve it."

zahmaz_makeupandbeauty wrote:

"That is an exquisite dress!"

ellysuperfly commented:

"Perfect couple goals."

funekan2 said:

"I love the dress, wow."

gorgeous_khanyi wrote:

"You are representing girl."

thabang4real commented:

"Queen of Dubai."

boosiem18 added:

"Dubai lifestyle suits, yoh mntase."

Kudzai Mushonga pens special message on Khanyi Mbau's birthday

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kudzai Mushonga took to social media to share a sweet message he penned on Khanyi Mbau's birthday. He posted a cute loved-up snap of the two of them along with the sweet post.

The South African media personality celebrated her 36th birthday on Friday, 15 October. Her boo took to Instagram to ask the whole world to help him wish his queen a fabulous day.

The businessman thanked Khanyi Mbau for being the pillar of his strength and for never letting him down. Kudzai said his "wife" is the bigger person in their relationship.

Source: Briefly.co.za