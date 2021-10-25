Banele and Bandile's mission to take Amapiano to the world will be reaching global audiences as early as next year

The twin DJ duo has announced that they will join the likes of Elaine in representing Mzansi in YouTube's Black Voices Music Class

The musicians shared the exciting news on their socials and their comment section got flooded with flames from fans

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Major League DJz have been making a name for themselves, dropping beats all around the globe. Banele and Bandile's hard work has paid off as YouTube has given them the platform to expand their reach and make Mzansi proud.

Major League DJz has been announced as part of the YouTube Black Voices Music Class 2022. Image: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

Every year, YouTube gives a select group of talented musicians the platform and tools to thrive on the streaming platform. YouTube offers this kind of commitment to black musicians across the globe in an attempt to grow the reach of black creators.

TimesLIVE reports that South Ah's very own Major League DJz, Elaine and DJ Lag made the cut for the class of 2022. These three acts form part of a group of 54 creatives from all around the world.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The excited DJ duo shared the news with their fans on Instagram, which was received by a warm audience, filling the comment section with flame emojis.

Riky Rick praises Major League DJz for packed Amsterdam gig: "Event of the Year"

Briefly News reported Riky Rick took to social media to applaud Major League DJz for mixing at a packed gig in Amsterdam recently. He shared snaps and videos of the epic party during which the twins rocked the DJ booth with strictly Amapiano tunes.

In the clips the star posted, scores of Netherlands partygoers can be seen getting down to the hot yanos tunes the DJ duo played on the night. The Ungazinchishi hitmaker shared that Major League DJz had been dreaming of filling up the big venue for five years.

He applauded the Mzansi musicians for completing their vision. Taking to Instagram, Riky Rick said:

"5 years ago we came to Amsterdam and @majorleaguedjz promised me next time they come back they will play at this venue. Its hard to describe the feeling of experiencing the youngers complete the vision after so much pain and struggle. All the sacrifice and disappointments. God is showing us he is alive. Well done boys. Keep running. YOU ARE PROTECTED BY THE BLOOD OF CHRIST."

Source: Briefly.co.za