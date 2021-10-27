One thing about Somizi Mhlongo that never dulls is his fashion flame. No matter what he is going through, Somizi shows up and turns heads.

Somizi Mhlongo is one Mzansi celebrities who people can always count on to drop some wow fashion moves.

Source: Instagram

Recently Somizi decided to spam his fans with some snaps of his favrouite outfit choices. From full bling blinders to draped showstoppers, Somizi has done it all. There is never a dull moment in the fashion world of Somgaga.

Take a look at five of the outfits Somizi decided to drop on his peeps timelines:

The show stopper

Busting this lush cape was sure to have stopped people dead in their tracks. It is quiet imagistic, we must say.

ALL the gilts

This puffed sleeve bling number screamed fierce! If anyone could take one of 70’s rock bands Kiss’ old stage outfits and throw a little glitter on it to make it work, it is Somizi.

It’s fo, baby

Fur is and always will be in, but fo is totes the new thing – killing animals for fashion is just not cool!

Freddie wore it better

Somizi really tried to pull of this Freddie Mercury inspired look, or maybe Mr Jackson, who knows, but it definitely was not one of his greatest looks. Sorry, Somgaga!

Ruffle me up

William Shakespeare would have died for this look! Somizi really knows how to take classics and make them boujee.

Somizi Mhlongo praises his baby gurl Bahumi for lit acting, fans stand clapping

It is not often that Somizi Mhlongo speaks about his daughter Bahumi Madisakwane on social media but when he does, he makes it clear that he is one proud father, reported Briefly News.

Recently, Somizi took to social media to give his daughter little praise. Bahumi has worked hard to get her acting career going and Somizi couldn’t be more proud, reported ZAlebs.

Somizi shared a clip of Bahumi’s acting skills, letting the world know that his “school fees are not going to waste,” lol.

Seeing Somizi hype up his baby girl is something Mzansi citizens love to see. There is no denying that Bahumi is hella talented and destined for greatness. Somizi’s got every right to be proud!

