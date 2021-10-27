Soft Life: Moshe Ndiki Shares Snaps of His "DeMoMacation" Holiday in Zanzibar

Moshe Ndiki and his besties are on holiday in Zanzibar and they've been serving the country major soft life goals since their arrival on the island

Moshe and his "birls" Debbie and Jackie have been posting snaps of themselves walking on the island's beautiful white beach sand

The media personality and his BFFs have taken some time of their busy schedule just to spoil themselves, relax and spend their hard-earned cash in a foreign country

Moshe Ndiki and his "birls" Jackie and Debbie are holidaying in Zanzibar. they have taken some time off their busy schedules to live their best lives on the beautiful island.

They have been serving Mzansi "DeMoMacation" goals since they arrived at their holiday resort. They've been posting snaps of themselves rocking matching clothes while taking morning walks at Paradise Beach.

Moshe Ndiki revealed that he has been wearing proudly South African brands since he arrived in Zanzibar. The media personality and his besties have taken to Instagram to post snaps of their trip, according to TshisaLIVE.

Briefly News compiled three pics of the star and his BFFs serving Mzansi vacay goals. They worked hard the entire year and they surely have a right to spend their money however they want to. Check out the pics below:

1. Taking a boat trip

2. Beach walks with the "birls"

3. Rocking proudly Mzansi brands

Stunning pics of Blue and Brown Mbombo's getaway

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Blue and Brown Mbombo recently went on holiday at an undisclosed location. The stunners, who are twins, have been sharing snaps of their epic vacay on their official social media pages since they landed in the county with beautiful sand and beaches.

The popular twins, who are social media influencers, served their followers soft life goals from the day they left the country. Some of their fans have shared that their holiday resort looks like paradise, according to ZAlebs.

Briefly News compiled four snaps that Blue and Brown posted on their timelines serving Mzansi major holiday vibes. The girls' trips was lit and many who took their comments section agreed.

