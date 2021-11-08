5 Sexy Pics of Minnie Dlamini Jones Living Her Best Beach Life in Zanzibar

Minnie Dlamini Jones is living her best life in Zanzibar. The stunner has been posting sexy snaps of herself enjoying the beach and beautiful sunsets in Tanzania.

The media personality has been serving Mzansi body goals since she arrived at the hoe holiday resort a few days ago. She has been showing a bit of skin and even flexing her abs.

Minnie Dlamini Jones is living her best beach life in Zanzibar. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini Jones has been posting the hot snaps on her official Instagram account. Many peeps, including Mzansi celebs, can't believe how she was able to fetch her sexy body after giving birth a couple of months ago.

Briefly News has compiled five snaps the gorgeous actress took while she's on vacay. Check out the pics below:

1. Life is a beach

2. 'S' for shape

3. Sunsets in paradise

4. An African woman in Africa

5. Take me to the ocean

Minnie's peers in the entertainment space and her fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her pics.

Unathi Nkayi said:

"You actually look ridiculous for a Monday morning, BUT I get it. Life’s different in paradise. You look phenomenal Minnz."

Shauwn Mkhize wrote:

"My baby sis you are on fire and sexy these days, life is a beach indeed."

Leanne Kistan-Dlamini commented:

"My cousin is a HOTTIE!"

Norma Mngoma said:

"You see flames, cuz."

tshidi_gama3 added:

"It’s your elbows aligning with the ocean and sky for me…. in sync."

