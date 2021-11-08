Thuli Phongolo is a self-professed multi-talented star and with her career in acting and her DJ gigs booming, she surely is making a massive name for herself

The celeb's latest career move is set to add a stunning notch in her acting belt as she will be starring in an upcoming locally produced film called I Am Sofia

Talking about where her career is headed, Thuli said that she feels beyond blessed for the opportunities coming her way and mostly to be fully booked

Thuli Phongolo is so much more than DJ Maphorisa'a rumoured girlfriend. The young star is a talented actress and DJ herself. Thuli will be showing off her acting skills once again in a brand new local movie and peeps are excited.

Thuli Phongolo was first introduced to Mzansi as an actress. TVSA reports that her most famous role was Namhla on Generations: The Legacy. She has also taken on popular roles in Rockville, Tshisa, The Republic and Makoti.

The actress temporarily ditched her acting duties to pursue a career in DJing. She has since become one of the most popular female DJ's in Mzansi and her booking log proves it.

Thuli truly is taking up space in the entertainment industry and cemented herself in the biz. Titter Blogger @khawula_musa shared the news that Thuli will be starring in an upcoming movie.

ZAlebs reports that Thuli really prides herself in her hard work. She recently took to Twitter to share just how well things are going for her in her career. With pay cheque coming from all angles, she wrote:

"I wish I could send GOD flowers, give him half of everything or something! Gratitude does not seem enough for the amount of blessings he’s pouring into my life!"

Fans reacted to the news of her casting:

