Content creator Makhi has reached a career milestone after gaining a significant number of loyal followers who enjoy her entertaining content

The announcement was shared on Facebook, where thousands of viewers commented with congratulatory messages

Social media users praised the self-titled ‘Meta baby’ for her dedication and authenticity, noting that she deserves the spotlight

Makhi looked gorgeous in a black and white dress while celebrating her 3 million followers. Image: Makhi Thee Swappa Queen

Source: Facebook

Nelspruit content creator Makhi celebrated her hard work and consistency after hitting the three million follower mark on social media.

Self-titled Meta baby, Makhi, has reached a milestone in her social media career by gaining three million loyal followers who find her content entertaining.

She shared her post on her Facebook account, Makhi Thee Swapa Queen, on 15 April 2026, where it quickly went viral, gaining many comments from viewers who congratulated her.

Makhi shared a post of herself looking gorgeous in a black and white dress with a placard to celebrate her 3 million Facebook followers behind her. She hyped herself as a reminder of her dedication and hard work in the caption, noting that "the queen made it." The creator, Facebook user Makhi Thee Swappa Queen, followed up with a series of other posts to celebrate the milestone, which she had worked hard for.

How creators can monetise their digital content effectively

Facebook offers a variety of tools designed to help creators and businesses generate a sustainable income from the content they produce. According to Meta, monetising options include in-stream ads for longer videos, starts that followers can send during live streams. There’s also a branded content partnership that connects influencers with relevant products. By consistently sharing high-quality videos and posts and meeting specific eligibility requirements, creators can turn their online presence into a revenue-generating platform. All they have to do is maintain deep engagement with their growing community.

See the Facebook post below:

SA praises Makhi for her big achievement

The post went viral on Facebook, gaining nearly 2K comments in less than an hour after it was shared by social media users who celebrated Makhi's milestone. Many viewers praised the hard-working content creator and reminded her that her grounded nature and authentic content are what got her where she is. Some showered her with more blessings, noting that she would soon hit 4 million followers in no time. Others said Makhi was deserving of the spotlight, and it motivated her to continue serving them unfiltered content.

Makhi's followers were motivated to work as hard as she did to reach her level. Image: Makhi Thee Swappa Queen

Source: Facebook

User @Petersia Naude commented:

"Yes, Makhi Thee Swappa Queen. You made it 3M followers. Congratulations, love, kingdom and blessings. On the road to 4M followers."

User @Ramafikeng Mamase Elizabeth said: ·

"Well done, Queen."

User @Andreinah Ndou added:

"More blessings to you, Makhi. god continue to bless you with more n more

User @Nduduzo Terence Zulu said:

"Congratulations, Makhi! Yet you are still not verified. Please verify your account, Makhi. You're rich now."

User @Happiness Nqobile Mkhulise ·

"What a big achievement, congratulations darling

User @Lulu Nolu Ngxabazi commented:

"You deserve it, sis. Uzipholele (you are chilled), no drama, and you don't undermine your followers. Kore nje kuquiet lakwakho (your account is just peaceful). You must just keep on entertaining us."

User @Nunu Berry added:

"Thank you so much, sthandwa sam (my love). This is your time to shine. Kuyoze kulunge nakubanye (this will happen to others as well). The aim is not to give up, let's keep pushing."

3 Briefly News articles about Makhi Thee Shwapa

Mpumalanga content creator Makhi stunned her followers after sharing a glimpse of her R10K grocery haul, thanks to earnings from a social media platform.

Makhi Thee Swappa Queen was celebrated after rumours surfaced that she purchased a lodge, adding to her significant real-world assets.

Popular Facebook content creator Makhi went viral after sharing a bizarre video of herself dancing while completely covered in cement from head to toe.

Source: Briefly News