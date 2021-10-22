Thuli Phongolo and Maphorisa appear to be trying their utmost best to convince peeps that they are not an item

Thuli shared a list of her upcoming gigs which happened to include a feature or two from her rumoured boyfriend

In their latest video together, the pair can be seen resisting the urge to be super affectionate but fans are not convinced

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo are still trying to convince the social media relationship detectives that they are not dating. The rumoured couple have booked a few performances together but are making an effort to stay off each other.

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa are making an effort to stay off each other to tone down romance rumours. Image: @thuliphongolo and @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that Maphorisa and Thuli are being strategic about the kind of publicity they are drawing towards themselves. Thuli has cut the doting lover act and opted for a more professional appearance as she performed with her rumoured boyfriend.

Maphorisa and Thuli shared a stage at an Amapiano Thursdays gig, playing at the Jojo Rooftop Lounge. The DJ shared the poster on his social media, adding petrol to the fire, he captioned the post:

"One on one le Mogel."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After Phongolo shared a list of her upcoming gigs, she started an Instagram live stream where thousands of followers watched her work the decks with Maphorisa by her side.

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa perform side by side on Instagram live. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Moments after the alleged lovebirds turned the tables together, Thuli took to Twitter to let fans know how she felt about her first time working with the Amapiano hall of fame star.

Thuli Phongolo shares clip of the R18k in tips she scooped at recent gig, peeps left shook

Briefly News reported that stunning Mzansi actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo bagged over R18k at a recent gig, just in tips! What a wow, some do not even earn this in a whole month.

Taking to social media to share the green she had just raked in, Thuli made it known that she managed to scoop a whopping R18k just in tips. This is not something you see every day, is it?

Thuli shared a clip of a man walking up to the booth and dishing out R200s like it was nobody’s business. Yuuuus, serve it!

“Lalelani La!!! I made R18k from tips tonight,” she wrote on the video.

Seeing what went down, peeps took to the comment section to express their feels. Oh but if only someone could do this for us, Christmas would come early. However, a few peeps felt it was a little too lit to be true.

@Mk47_ did not believe it for a minute:

“Feel like it was planned.”

Source: Briefly.co.za