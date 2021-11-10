Pearl Thusi Admits She Likes Drama in a Video of a Game She Played With Her BFF

Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi has admitted that she likes drama in a video she shared on social media recently

The stunning media personality and her BFF answered 14 questions about their friendship and one of them was about who likes drama more

The TV presenter recently trended online after she blasted the ANC and the party's voters before the recently-held municipal elections

Pearl Thusi has admitted that she's a drama queen. The Queen Sono actress took to social media to post a video of herself and her BFF Nadia Jaftha playing a game about their friendship.

Pearl and her friend answered 14 questions about their relationship. One of the questions was which one between them liked drama more. Both the media personality and Jaftha agreed that Pearl loves drama, according to ZAlebs.

Peeps took to Pearl's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on the clip. Many of them laughed out loud at a cute puppy which sat between the TV presenter and her BFF. The puppy seemed very bored while Pearl and her bestie enjoyed the game.

Below are some of the comments from social media users who watched the clip on Pearl's timeline:

beevatar said:

"It's the puppy for me ... Too cute and bored to death, lmao."

juiceymjuza wrote:

"I don't know but I loooooove you two."

cee_r_gee commented:

"Dynamic Duo!"

Pearl Thusi launches scathing attack on the ANC

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi citizens shared mixed reactions to Pearl Thusi's opinion about the ANC. The media personality took to social media to launch a scathing attack against the ruling party before the recently held municipal elections on 1 November.

The Queen Sono actress shook many on her timeline when she decided to slam President Cyril Ramaphosa's party unprovoked. She suggested that Mzansi peeps should vote for other political parties because the ANC had failed to deliver on its promises.

Taking to Twitter, the TV presenter shared her thoughts on what it would have meant if the ANC won the elections again. She wrote:

"I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted self-hate as a nation. We have to find another option."

