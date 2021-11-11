Sello Maake kaNcube Celebrated With Honorary Award for #40yearsintheindustry

Sello Maake kaNcube has been acting for the past 40 years and her has finally been celebrated for his stellar work

The veteran thespian revealed that he was due to receive a honorary award on Wednesday, 10 November for being in the industry for four decades

The former Generations star also shared that his wife, Pearl Mbewe, turned 40 year old on Wednesday

Sello Maake kaNcube has been in the acting industry for a whopping 40 years. The legendary thespian took to social media to share that he would receive a honorary award for his excellent work in the entertainment space for the past four decades.

The veteran actor has played different roles in theatre productions and TV shows such as the now-defunct Generations, The Queen and Scandal!.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, 10 November, Sello Maake kaNcube also shared that his wife Pearl Mbewe turned 40 on Wednesday, 10 November. According to Ok Mzansi captioned his post:

"#40yearsintheindustry and tomorrow we celebrate my wife's 40th birthday while I receive an Honorary award! @Solopearl hold on tight, this plane is taking off. What more can a man ask for except for some peace and happiness! Thank you everyone for your love!"

Tweeps took to his comment section to congratulate him and wish his boo a happy 40th birthday. Check out some of their tweets below:

Salamina Mosese wrote:

"Congratulations Ntate. May you bless us with 40 more years of your talent!!"

@Nkapo2 said:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful wife kakapa, your credentials in the entertainment industry speak for itself. You deserve it Groot man."

@MMakhosane commented:

"Happy birthday to your Queen and congratulations on your achievement. I think Dr MKN is well deserved."

@PMosopa added:

"Congratulations to you my brother. The God we serve is good all the time."

Sello Maake KaNcube turns 61

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube turned 61 on Friday, 12 March. The talented star shot to fame back in the days when he played the role of Archie Moroka in the now-defunct Generations.

The thespian has performed in theatre, film and TV in Mzansi as well as overseas. Sello is also known in Mzansi for portraying the role of Lucas 'Daniel' Nyathi in Scandal!. He has also appeared on shows such as The Queen and Rockville.

Sello's fans and peers in the entertainment industry wished him a happy birthday. @bonganiXaba1475 wrote:

"Happy birthday to this amazing man. Every minute I spend with you always has value. I've learnt a lot from you Sir. May you continue being the most incredible person you are. Happy birthday dad @sellomkn."

@Solopearl commented:

"Happy birthday to the world's most amazing human! @sellomkn may your day be full of nothing but love!"

