Sonia Mbele easily played one of the most iconic roles in South African television history when she was Ntombi Dlomo on Generations

Sonia last appeared on screen as Ntombi in 2009 when she was one of the last original cast members to leave the Mfundi Vundla production

12 years later, the actress still can't seem to escape the character of Sbusiso Dlomo's wife and fans still don't know her real name

It must be both a blessing and a curse to have played a role so well that your fans will forever remember you for it. Sonia Mbele is one of those actresses who will never live past a certain character, so much so that some fans don't even know her real name.

Sonia Mbele reacts to fans who still call her by her 'Generations' character's name, Ntombi. Image: @thee_sonia

Sonia Mbele joined the cast of Generations in 2003 as Sbusiso Dlomo's wife. The two were one of Mzansi's favourite on-screen couples, right after Karabo and Tau. Their TV reign did not last long after TimesLIVE reported that Mfudni Vundla sacked 16 cast members for striking.

Sonia then resigned from the show in 2009 for personal reasons. ZAlebs reports that even a decade after leaving the show, many fans still refuse to use Sonia's real name.

Mbele has been posting smoking hot content on her social media lately and one thing that really caught her eye in the comments was the number of people calling her Ntombi.

Even after she addressed the issue of her name, fans still let her know that they will never acknowledge her as anyone else.

Sonia Mbele returns to screens, former Generations star joins new telenovela

Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele is making a return to acting. The former Generations actress has bagged a role in the new hit telenovela, DiepCity.

The stunner's fans would be happy to hear that Sonia has finally decided to work in front of the camera again. The star reportedly quit acting in Generations after her ex-hubby forced her to do so some years ago.

The stunner has been working behind the camera as a producer on litty shows such as Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Pastors' Wives.

ZAlebs reports that Sonia will play the role of Zola in the Mzansi Magic soapie. According to Sunday World, Sonia will make her debut as Zola in the show on 27 July.

