Minnie Dlamini Shares Pics From Netha’s Racecar Themed 1st Birthday Party

It's hard to believe its already been a year since Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her hubby welcomed their first baby together

The media personality has been slaying mom life and recently returned to screens to make some movie magic once again

Netha turned one last week and the doting parents made sure to throw him a soiree to remember for many years to come

Minnie Dlamini-Jones' baby, Netha, celebrated a major milestone recently and in true spirit of how quickly time has gone by, the party was racecar-themed. The celeb mommy shared some snaps from the day and peeps are obsessed.

Minnie Dlamini-Jones has given fans an inside look into Netha's first birthday party.

Source: Instagram

It feels like just yesterday that Minnie announced that her bundle of joy had been born. Much like many celebs, the actress chose to keep her baby's face a secret for quite a while before she revealed her handsome boy on her very first Mother's Day.

After taking a much-needed break from work to spend those precious first months with Netha, YouthVillage reported that Minnie would be returning to acting. The TV presenter was not only going to be on screen but she wrote and produced a film of her own called Goodbye Gogo.

While Minnie has been juggling work, mom-life and being a wife, she found the time to plan the most amazing first birthday celebration for her baby. Just like everyone else, the actress has felt just how quickly a year has gone by and so she appropriately threw a 'Fast 1' party.

@lornamaseko commented:

"Where does the time go? Already 1..."

@gail_malabane said:

"How is he 1 already? ❤️ Gosh! Time flies! ❤️ Happy Birthday Netha"

@khutsotheledi added:

"This is so beautiful "

