Nelisiwe Mxakaza and her fiancé Sandile Makhubela are waiting for the arrival of their little baby. The former Idols SA contestant's family and close friends hosted a shower to get her a little more ready to welcome her baby.

Neliswe Mxakaza had a stunning surprise baby shower last week. Image: @nelisiwe_twin

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that the famous twin has been in a relationship with Sandile since 2015. In November last year, the long-term boyfriend got down on one knee and popped the question. The lovely couple has been planning a wedding that will take place next year.

While planning the wedding, Neliswa and Sandile were given a blessing. Last month, the singer shared the news of her pregnancy on her social media.

A week ago, her twin Aneliswa was joined by close friends and family in throwing the cutest baby shower for Neliswa. Take a look at some snaps of the doting mom and her growing belly on the special day.

Fans took to the comments to congratulate her, here are some of the comments:

@thobile_ngubss wrote:

"You are Beautiful mommie and always remember you are carrying a very important unique cargo ❤️"

@nonsie_mbuyazi commented:

"Beautiful dress❤️ in fact everything."

Source: Briefly.co.za