Anele Mdoda has showed Minnie Dlamini-Jones mad love for making it through year one of motherhood

Minnie's bundle of joy Netha turned one on Monday, 15 November and Anele praised the stunner for doing a good job as a baby momma

The radio personality's fans reacted positively to her touching post and praised her for loving Minnie

Anele Mdoda has taken to social media to show love to Minnie Dlamini-Jones after her kid turned one recently. The radio personality praised the TV presenter for making it through year one of being a baby momma.

Anele Mdoda showed love to Minnie Dlamini Jones for making it through year one of motherhood. Image: @zintathu, @minniedlamini

Minnie and her hubby Quinton Jones welcomed their bundle of joy, Netha, exactly one year ago. Anele said she loves watching Minnie and her boo play the roles of parents to their little guy.

The opinionated media personality took to Instagram and shared a cute snap of herself with Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Anele captioned the post:

"You guessed it right. Congrats mommy. You made it through the toughest year as a mom and with your heart a tad bit healed. Nneta has brought a blizzard of blessings and I absolutely love watching you and Squinzo parent."

Anele's followers rook to her comment section to share their views on her heartfelt post. Check out what they said below:

bonyeku_ said:

"Love you guys, from your fan in DR Congo. Much love to you."

hilaryhand wrote:

"The love you have for Minnie is so beautiful Anele! Nibahle!"

mampoetsimakhoali commented:

"I love both of you. Anele you are so beautiful and genuine."

frustrated_foodie said:

"You girls are just too stunning for words!"

nomsa2682 added:

"HOT Mommies Happy Birthday, Netha."

