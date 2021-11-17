Mohale Motaung is probably one of those most-talked about Mzansi celebrities of 2021 after his messy split from Somizi Mhlongo

The media personality has been on a mission to find his own identity in the industry and has even landed a radio gig along with some acting cameos

Mohale clearly is a believer in astrology and has shared that he feels one of the biggest reasons he is so misunderstood is due to his star sign - Cancer

Mohale Motaung is a man who is in touch with the universe and feels that who he is as a person is strongly influenced by his birth chart. Motaung took to social media to address the reason he feels most people don't get him. P.S. the answer lies in the day he was born - he's an emotional Cancerian.

Mohale Motaung shared that being a Cancerian is not so easy. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Mohale has been working quite hard to move away from being known solely as Somizi's ex-husband. The South African reports that he has been making moves to build a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

He recently landed a gig with Opulence radio and his acting has been picking up too. Mohale's Instagram bio also states that he is the CEO of a fashion brand called Glam Troupe.

Through his relationship with Somizi, many people labelled him a gold digger, mainly because of their age gap. The couple's short-lived marriage did not aid how peeps viewed the 26-year-old.

ZAlebs reported that Mohale hopped onto Twitter to suggest a reason why most people do not necessarily vibe with him. According to the celeb, being misunderstood is a common trait among Cancer men.

His followers agreed that his analysis was not far off. Mohale seems to have found a troupe of Cancerians who share the same feelings.

Source: Briefly.co.za