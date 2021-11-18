DJ Zinhle and her house manager/ nanny, Zama, have such a beautiful relationship as seen on her reality show The Unexpected

The DJ's reality show has given fans an inside look into her personal life her celeb besties, family and sweet home life

Of the special bonds shown on the show, one of the sweetest has to be Zama, Zinhle showed her nanny just how much she means to her family

Ever since DJ Zinhle opened up her personal life for her fans viewing on her reality show The Unexpected, she has been more open to sharing her loved ones on social media. Her latest appreciation post was for her older sister Gugulethu and her nanny Zama.

DJ Zinhle shows some love and appreciation to her nanny. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DJ Zinhle's reality show has revealed a lot to her fans. The South African reports that one of the biggest take-homes from the show was the Umilo hitmaker sharing how important it is for her to have her baby daddies Murdah Bongz and AKA have a good relationship.

Zinhle has two children and a very busy work life so it goes without saying that she would require a rockstar nanny to help her out. The DJ certainly hit the jackpot when she found Zama.

In her latest Instagram post, she made sure to let Zama know just how much she appreciates her being there for her, Kairo and little Asante. The celeb wrote:

"They say it takes a village to raise a kid and they are right! As moms, single or not, there are some questions we won't always have the answers to. This is why I am so blessed to have a tribe like Zama & Gugulethu to help get me through those difficult but satisfying and rewarding times."

