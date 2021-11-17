DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’s relationship has been pretty smooth sailing, or so what the public has seen

On a recent episode of her reality TV show Zinhle revealed that before Asante, she had never met anyone from Bongz’s fam

Bongz wants to get married and everything but Zinhle is super happy with the way things are and has no thoughts about changing it

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz kept their relationship on the down-low. So much so that Zinhle only met the fam after she and Bongz started one of their own.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have a slightly strange relationship dynamic, however, it works for them. Image: @zinhle

While many have dissed Zinhle’s reality show, fans have quite enjoyed seeing the dynamic of her pretty chilled and personal life.

Zinhle revealed that she has not met Bongz’s fam, “not even a sister” until their baby girl Asante was born. Strange situation, even Zinhle admitted it, but it is what it is.

Their relationship has been kept sacred and while Bongz just wants to make Zinhle his wife, sis is having none of that marriage nonsense lol.

Fans of the show will know the dynamic between Zinhle and Bongz is something like no one has ever seen before, however, no one can deny that it is clearly working for them.

