Former Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala is being hailed as a hero after posting a photo of himself buying from a street vendor

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs skipper says it was snack time for him and he decided to support a local business as he bought amaskopas (popcorn)

Social media users are now praising the humble legend for thinking about supporting small businesses, thus developing the kasi economy

Siphiwe Tshabalala remains a centre of attraction wherever he goes and that’s more prevalent in his snaps on social media. The former Kaizer Chiefs skipper recently headed to the township and was captured in a cool, casual outfit.

The dreadlocked legend decided to spend his cash in the neighbourhood and develop the township economy. He is seen buying some snacks at a street vendor who erected his stall next to a busy road.

The former Bafana Bafana star can be seen displaying his simple and famous smile as he holds the popcorn, also known as amakip-kip or amaskopas in the kasi.

There are positive reactions from his Instagram followers and many are hoping to see more celebrities doing the same as Shabba.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala is praised for supporting local businesses. Image: @SiphiweShabba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Mohlahlitumelo said:

"More blessings Shabba.”

@Macufekekae said:

"Motho ke motho ka batho.... Dankooo Mavarara for supporting darkie.”

@Akhona_sheref said:

"Ndicela ezi brown.”

@Gah_Mhambukheme said:

"Local business support ngiyabonga kakhulu mtaka malume.”

@Lesleybongani said:

"Oshaba Grocery Shabarinks.”

@Senior11914 said:

"Easy just.....so humble my chief.”

@Langelihle_Mthembu said:

"Ukungaziphakamisi kwakho nenhlonipho onayo in public you're inspiring.”

@Hlokoloza17 said:

"Back to the community.”

@Siya_Mlambo said:

"Thanks for saphothi.”

@Mashudu_Kholiso said:

“A real legend God bless you.”

@Terrykei21202 said:

“Diskopas.”

@Mluhmlondo said:

“Aykhale bite.”

@Dalu_Musa said:

“Mapha Siphiwe.”

@Victor_Vivian said:

“Yessss......well done.”

@Cphehndawonde said:

“Nice one man, support.”

Source: Briefly.co.za