Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is receiving all the encouraging comments on his latest social media post

Tshabalala recently took his son on a bicycle ride around their hood and he says it was a priceless time for him

Amakhosi fans are now sharing their thoughts and some say the young man has grown up so quickly

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Retired Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala headed online to post a cool snap with his son. The dreadlocked legend is a fan of cycling and recently took his boy on a ride in their area.

The former 2010 FIFA World Cup star player for Bafana is now receiving all the positive remarks on his social media post via Instagram. ‘Shabba’ can also be seen in another photograph on the same social networking application posing with his bike in a full cyclist’s outfit.

As the man is not busy on the field of play and football commitments, he is still involved with the game off the field of play.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala is praised for being a good father to his son. Image: @SiphiweShabba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The former Amakhosi skipper and fan favourite is also busy with many projects such as Hollywood bets. In another viral post, he is seen reminiscing with Reneilwe Letshlonyane and Banyana Banyana legend, Portia Modise. He wrote on his page:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Priceless moment.”

The post reads:

@SifisoTshabir said:

“Ama Swazi amahle.”

@Figomaila said:

“Nice man.”

@Yoliswakaydo said:

“Shabba and Shabba jnr.”

@Mvelimkhaliphomotsa said:

“The Tshabalala Boys.”

@Phiweproh said:

“Like father, like son.”

@Fhatuwani said:

“Legends must always do this.”

@Sabi_Morake said:

“Is this the same guy who once ran after your car wearing a diaper?”

@Shevivieb said:

“Whoops, Mr Ntwezimnandi is this Owethu? Haybo kids of today are growing faster yhuuu.”

@Omlh3405 said:

“Love it Shabba.”

Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala pays tribute to retired Reneilwe Letsholonyane

Looking at other stories on the legend, Briefly News published that AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has showered his former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Reneilwe Letsholonyane with praise following his retirement.

The Bafana Bafana icon says he was honoured to play together with the dreadlocked legend.

‘Shabba’ posted a very sweet message on Instagram and tagged the former footballer.

The two players are credited for having played a crucial role for the Soweto giants in the past few seasons as they collected a number of trophies under coach Stuart Baxter.

"Honoured to have been a part of your glittering football journey. You have a good story to tell. The journey continues."

Source: Briefly.co.za