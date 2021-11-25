6 Photos of Insane Celebrity Throwbacks That Will Leave You Stunned

Old photos of celebs will forever make peeps do a double-take because boy do those famous faces change drastically over time

Trevor Noah has one of those faces that seem to stay the same while peeps like Kelly Khumalo and Khanyi Mbau have made makeovers

Briefly News has compiled a list of media personalities who have had one of the biggest changes peeps could imagine

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

One thing that throwback photos will remind peeps of is that all of the celebs started looking completely different as soon as they started making bank. As most social media users say, you're not ugly you just don't have money yet.

Celeb throwbacks are always such a rollercoaster. Image: @ntando_duma

Source: Instagram

Briefly News has gathered some throwback photos that really prove that we all start somewhere.

1. Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

The Happiness Ever After actress has been beautiful through the times. Her throwback 10-year challenge showed peeps what timeless beauty looks like.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. Ntando Duma

Ntandp Duma has had one of the biggest celeb transformations imaginable. All that can be said is thank goodness for better cameras.

Ntando Duma has aged like fine wine. Image: @ntando_duma

Source: Instagram

3. Trevor Noah

Trevor may be cracking jokes in the United States but the only thing that changes about Mzansi's favourite 'day walker' seems to be his haircut.

4. Boity Thulo

Not many people remember Boity's Wimpy gig but the celeb honestly had 'cheesanator' sales skyrocketing.

5. DJ Sbu, Euphonik, Black Coffee

DJ Sbu shared the most nostalgic photo of himself and a few famous DJ's and the peeps were loving it.

6. Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo has easily had one of the biggest transformations in Mzansi.

Kelly Khumalo has had one of the biggest transformations in Mzansi. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu shares major throwback with Euphonic, Black Coffee and the Late DJ Monde

Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu has been around long enough to know all of Mzansi's famous DJ's. The Remember When It Rained hitmaker has made quite a name for himself with his successful music career and his soft drink brand. The musician turned business owner shared an iconic photo from the early 2000s that left fans feeling nostalgic.

DJ Sbu is a legend in the industry. City Press reported that the Mo Faya owner broke the Guinness World Record for the longest radio broadcast on Massiv Metro. The broadcast lasted a whole nine days. This came after he released music for the first time in a long time.

The release of his song Nakupenda has fans excited that the old-time favourite was making a comeback. Sbu quickly shut it down and said that he was making space in the industry for fresh talent to breakthrough.

Source: Briefly.co.za