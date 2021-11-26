Zodwa Wabantu Woke Up with 2 Million Reasons to Smile Yesterday

Zodwa Wabantu's time in the limelight has never been smooth sailing as she always finds her actions being torn apart by the general public

When Zodwa is not trending for her unapologetic nature then she is making headlines for her Ben 10s but the content peeps are watching is valid

The media personality has managed to keep so many people glued onto her moves that she acquired a while two million followers

One thing about Zodwa Wabantu is that she is an entertainer. From her reality show to her social media accounts, the socialite always knows how to keep the peeps focused on her. Zodwa recently celebrated a massive social media milestone and peeps think she deserves it.

Zodwa Wabantu has been rather blessed with the gift of happiness lately. The celeb's business life is booming after she signed a partnership with Mazda and her love life is beaming as she is head over heels in love with her bae Ricardo.

News24 reported that she took to social media to cry tears of joy and express her gratitude to anyone who has provided her with employment through the pandemic. The entertainer is well-known for counting her blessings and that aspect of vulnerability has given her a soft spot in the hearts of many.

ZAlebs reports that just yesterday she received yet another major blessing announcement. Zodwa is officially in the two million club. She looked overwhelmed and overjoyed to know that she has so many people who are behind her every move.

Zodwa Wabantu lets the flood gates open, thanks everyone for making her dreams come true

Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu has made her success look easy, but it has not been all vosho’s and boot pics, sis has had to work damn hard.

Taking to social media with an emotion-packed post, Zodwa let down her walls and balled like a baby out of pure gratitude, reported TimesLIVE. Zodwa would never be where she is today without all of you and she is grateful.

Zodwa took time to put her strength aside and get a little vulnerable, thanking each and every person who chose her and made her success possible.

