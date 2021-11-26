Shona Ferguson to Be Honoured by Wife Connie Ferguson and Their Girls

Shona Ferguson's wife Connie Ferguson and their children are preparing to honour the late TV producer next month

The Ferguson Foundation took to social media recently to announce that they'll celebrate the life of the film producer on 4 December in Johannesburg

The popular media mogul passed away a few months back after a short illness related to Covid-19 complications

Late media mogul Shona Ferguson's family is set to honour him next month. The popular TV producer's family announced on social media that they'll celebrate the life of the star on 4 December.

Shona Ferguson will be honoured by his wife Connie Ferguson and their girls. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The Queen producer passed away earlier this year after a short battle with a Covid-19 related sickness. His death shook the entire Mzansi.

The Ferguson Foundation took to Instagram to share that Connie Ferguson and their daughters will host the Gala Launch in Johannesburg in memory of the loving hubby.

ZAlebs reports that the foundation is an initiative by the popular family which seeks to contribute to the development of local communities and beyond. Peeps took to the foundation's comment section to share that they are happy the family is finally celebrating the life of the fallen media mogul.

mbalizulu66 said:

"Let's celebrate our icon."

srl_khuto wrote:

"Oh how I would love to attend."

lizzylethoko commented:

"How I wish."

kamo3596 added:

"How much are the tickets?"

