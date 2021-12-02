Shauwn Mkhize Is Making a Splash: It’s Her World and We’re All Living in It

Mam’Mkhize has brought pizazz to club football ownership in South Africa, which has brought controversy and intrigue

She is unapologetic about her on-field antics, which have been labelled as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unprofessional’

Her team, Royal AM, has made a strong start to their inaugural top-flight season, and has already pulled off major upsets

A businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, television personality and socialite walk into a bar… No, there is no punchline to this one, but the holder of these titles, Shauwn Mkhize, is no joke.

Mkhize has added spice to the already colourful world of football club ownership in South Africa. She is by no means the first woman to own or run a club in the country. Who can forget the indomitable Ria Ledwaba, owner of the legendary Ria Stars?

What about the late, great Zodwa Khoza's steering of the Orlando Pirates ship? We can't forget Mamelodi Sundowns under Natascha Tsichlas and the achievements of Jessica Motaung at Kaizer Chiefs?

The glamour she brings to the sport has upended the footballing landscape, making her a genuine cultural heavyweight. It’s poetic that, after making her name and amassing a fortune in the construction industry with the Zikhulise Group, she has built Royal AM into a top-division club.

Affectionately known as Mam’Mkhize in recognition of her reality show Kwa Ma’Mkhize, her unconventional presence is a breath of fresh air when compared to her sometimes stiff and conservative counterparts in the game. Naturally, this means an extra dose of the theatrics wherever she is on the scene.

“I can never change how people think, but I can always do what I think is right and what I feel good about,” she said to News24 after the scandalous antics involving Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane.

The incident involved the two bringing cash-filled envelopes onto the pitch after a win in the DStv Premiership to reward Royal AM players. This went down like a lead balloon, but she was unfazed.

"It makes me feel better, but I'm not pompous. Sometimes, one feels that God has a time where he shows off and I think he's doing so now."

It appears the Man Upstairs was not quite in her corner on this one, as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) slapped the club with a R1.65 million fine for “bringing the league into disrepute”.

However, one gets the feeling she won’t be bothered in the slightest. This is her world and we are all living in it.

Social media seemingly won’t get tired of Mam’Mkhize, as she continues to divide opinions…

A businesswoman, a president and now a doctor: Shauwn Mkhize is bestowed with a doctorate

Briefly News recently published a story on Mam'Mkhize receiving an honorary doctorate from Good Shepherd College in recognition of her achievements. This was met with jubilation by her followers on Instagram.

Renowned for her philanthropy and other community-driven projects, was a sight for sore eyes and centre of attention in her regalia as she prepared to attend the ceremony.

