The fifth of December is always a day filled with all kinds of emotions for Ayanda Ncwane and her two boys as they remember Sfiso Ncwane

The gospel music icon passed away five years ago due to kidney failure, leaving a human-sized hole in the hearts of his family and fans

His reality star widow has written him a heartfelt message to celebrate his life and legacy as she continues to navigate life without him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ayanda Ncwane has been very vocal about protecting and preserving her late husband's legacy. The Real Housewives of Durban star has shared a beautiful message to commemorate five years since Sfiso Ncwane's death. She opened up about navigating life without him.

Ayanda Ncwane penned a heartwarming message to Sfiso Ncwane. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

Sfiso's widow has decided that she will no longer be mourning the gospel singers passing but rather celebrating his life when the anniversary of his death comes around. TimesLIVE reports that Ncwane died in 2016 due to kidney-related complications.

Ayanda took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message she wrote in celebration of Sfiso's life and the time she shared with him. Her message read:

"Today I don’t grieve for you…. I celebrate you, your powerful legacy, our friendship, our unforgettable love and marriage❤️, you left a bar so high that I’ve taken my time to remarry because I know what a GREAT & enjoyable marriage full of love is supposed to be……You’ll be so proud of how I raised your beautiful boys."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Followers took to the comments to respond to Ayanda's messages and share their own emotions about her message and the loss of someone who touched so many people.

@lacnocno said:

"We were LITERALLY robbed. It’s been 5 years impela kodwa ngathi usaphila still doesn’t feel like he is gone. Ah well done Ayanda no you carry this man it surpasses human understanding…"

@savitambule wrote:

"I remember this day so clearly. Sending you all the love, all of it. Love you always"

@phindilegwala_official commented:

"I remember this day sisi, it felt like a dream. But ke as he said, kulungile baba ❤️❤️❤️"

Ayanda Ncwane shades 'RHOD', says she doesn’t want to be associated with something so small

Briefly News reported that just four months ago Ayanda made it official that season two of the Real Housewives of Durban would be continuing without her. At the time, the reason for her exit was that Ncwane felt the show did not respect the legacy of her late husband, Sfiso Ncwane.

Now Ayanda has now expressed that she left because she feels is so much bigger than the show.

Daily Sun reports that Ayanda exited the show because she believes has worked far too hard to get herself where she is just to have her success accredited to RHOD. Leading her to decide that the show was not the right place for her to be.

Source: Briefly.co.za