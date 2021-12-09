Boity Thulo Shows Mzansi Flames in Holiday Bikini Snap #NoFilter

Boity Thulo sure knows how to make followers jealous with her stunning holiday photos and her current getaway is no different

The celeb took a necessary trip to the bush to enjoy some time away from the hustle and bustle of city life and jealousy is an understatement for what fans feel

The rapper keeps heating up the timeline with her holiday snaps and her latest bikini post has peeps gasping for air

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Boity is away on holiday once again and as expected, fans are staking out her social media for some getaway updates. The likes came flowing in after she shared her bikini of the day, leaving tongues across Mzansi wagging.

Boity has Mzansi gasping for air with her bikini pic. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Ba Kae hitmaker Boity Thulo has been rather active on Instagram as she updates fans on her stunning bush holiday. An ongoing theme of the photos is some time near the pool and peeps are loving it. The latest bikini snap? Breathtaking.

Boity recently had fans gasping for different reasons when IOL reported that she told Mihlali Ndamase that she would need R450K girlfriend allowance. Many found this to be a rather unreasonable ask but after seeing the kind of vacations that Boity takes, it's easy to understand why.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After posting the snap, Boity's comments lit up as followers raved about her body.

@lootlove2 wrote:

"Always serving body! "

@boity.is.queen commented:

"Literal goosebumps "

@miss.ntando said:

"Ahhh The body is BODY’YINGGGGG!!!"

Boity rocks sexy number on safari vacay, sets tongues wagging: 'Keep bodying'

Briefly News reported that Media personality Boity Thulo rocked a sexy orange sports bra and tights number while on a private safari vacation at the majestic Mhondoro Safari Lodge and Villa located in the Welgevonden Game Reserve in Limpopo.

The businesswoman shared a picture taken near the pool of one of the plush rooms in the upscale five-star private lodge. Completing her tight-hugging outfit are designer sunglasses, a leopard-print headscarf and matching kicks.

One can only guess she'd be on a baecation with her new lover, actor Anton Jeftha, with whom she recently confirmed the dating rumours that had been swirling for months.

Source: Briefly.co.za