Vusi Thembekwayo Spills the Tea on Gbv Allegations against Him

Vusi Thembekwayo has told his side on social media following allegations of assault levelled against him by his wife

He told the world that his wife allegedly has a substance abuse problem and when he tried to help her she accused him of assault

Social media users are divided with some saying that he should have cleared his name in court and not spilt the tea on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Vusi Thembekwayo has hit out against allegations of gender-based violence levelled against him.

He took to social media to share his side of the story and claims the allegations that his wife levelled against him are false.

Vusi Thembekwayo has shared his side of the story. Photo credit: @vusithembekwayo

Source: Instagram

Vusi alleges that his wife has a history of substance abuse and that he had returned from an international trip to help her.

He said that her response to his efforts was "unfortunate" and ended in charges of assault being laid against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Vusi maintains that he is completely innocent and is willing to prove it in the "appropriate forum".

He maintains that he is an advocate of equality and committed to eradicating all forms of GBV.

Vusi asked for people to understand and support him as he deals with his personal life and to protect his children.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the situation

@ChrisExcel102:

"If Vusi is guilty he must face the music. But don't tell him he had no right to expose his wife. He has every right to the world that he is dealing with a woman odla ama drugs...

He is not painting him as junky he is telling a fact!!

If he's guilty he must face the music."

@pietrampedi:

"What an awful & insensitive statement by Vusi #Thembekwayo, in an attempt to appear smart & responsible. Wittingly or unwittingly, he confirms he physically abused (assaulted) his wife. Instead of taking responsibility, he is trying to blame her alleged substance abuse. Very sad."

@NalaThokozane:

"We wake up to this unfortunate GBV allegation involving Vusi Thembekewayo and his wife.

Below, Vusi explains the context from his point of view. His wife explained her side to the Police.

The Matter is before the Court of Law to establish the fact.. not Twitter Cangaroo Court."

Cassper Nyovest will continue to decline MacG's 'Podcast and Chill' invitations

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has shared that he does not see himself ever being a guest on MacG's podcast. The rapper told fans on social media that he never plans on having such an association and clapped back at those who felt he couldn't make it on the show even if he wanted to.

Fans of Podcast and Chill are always sending the host guest requests and he can't always deliver. The South African reported that many fans have been begging for a Cyril Ramaphosa episode and even started circulating a poster with the president on it.

The president's head of digital communications, Athi Geleba, hopped on social media and shut down all rumours of Cyril ever appearing as a guest on the podcast. Since the peeps can't get the president, they want Mufasa.

Source: Briefly.co.za