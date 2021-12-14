‘Skeem Saam’ Actress Pearl Nikolic Surprises Helper with 50th Birthday Party

Pearl Nikolic pulled out all of the stops to help Lydia, her housekeeper, celebrate her 50th birthday in one of the most memorable ways

The spoils had everything from spa day treatments to hair and makeup just before her entire family burst out to surprise her at her stunning party

Pearl shared the photos from the enviable bash on social media and penned Lydia a sweet message letting her know she is appreciated

Pearl Nikolic knows exactly what it means when peeps say festive is the season for giving. The actress planned a whole day of spoils for her helper Lydia to help her celebrate turning a fabulous 50. The media personality shared snaps from the soiree and wrote a loving message to the lady who takes care of them all.

Skeem Saam star Pearl Nikolic posted photos of a gorgeous pink and white party and TimesLIVE reports that it was for her helper Lydia. The lovely lady was celebrating a milestone birthday and Pearl felt that a full day of spoils, complete with a family filled party would do the trick. Nikolic shared a video explaining how the day would go and she said:

"I am surprising her with her whole family to spend the special day with her. There’s her mum, dad, sisters, daughters and grandchildren. Tomorrow we're having a big party. We're going to come up with a plan to get her out of the house in the morning for a spa until everything is sorted, then we bring her back."

Pearl explained why it was so important for her to do something so special for Lydia. The birthday spoils were only a small token of appreciation for everything Aus'Lydia does for them in the house.

"We are so blessed to have her in our house taking care of us all. She certainly deserved this and more."

"God blessed us with an angel when you came into our lives. 50 And fabulous. The warmest wishes to a great member of our team. May all life’s blessings be yours, on your birthday and always. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication."

