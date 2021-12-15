Dineo Ranaka and Anele Mdoda were selected as the top two contenders for best radio/TV presenter of the year by Briefly News, encouraging readers to pick their fave

Readers defended their chosen media personality’s honour by listing extremely valid reasons for their selections

Many commenters touched on the ways the two talented women positively affected them, ultimately putting them at a draw

It has been one hell of a year and we have some of our favourite entertainers like Anele Mdoda and Dineo Ranaka to thank for getting us through it. So, Briefly News celebrated both ladies by asking readers to share why they love either one.

Fans present their reasons for rating Anele Mdoda and Dineo Ranaka as the standout TV and radio presenters of the year. Image: @zintathu and @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Briefly News readers showed love to their favourite radio and TV presenters, Anele Mdoda and Dineo Ranaka on Facebook yesterday. The people did not hold back on sharing their opinions that proved that audiences are watching closely.

Although Dineo and Anele have had their fair share of concerning moments, our readers’ words left no doubt that they are fantastic at what they do. See some of the readers’ thoughtful, observant and moving for their picks:

One reader said:

"Dineo - she’s more collected and calm. Her presenting style is very polished."

Another commented:

“What separates Anele from Dineo is that Anele is funny, creative and can effortlessly engage with her audience. Dineo is a good radio personality too but l prefer Anele.”

An observant fan wrote:

"Anele cause she stood up for body-shamed women across the country and proved that women are the future leaders of this country, if we go 50/50 with men"

An additional reader added:

"Let me answer the question simply because Anele is very innovative, is able to use her own intuition in difficult situations."

Another reader wrote:

"I choose Anele because of her creativity on making each and every guest feel comfortable, how she introduces them is the best."

And one commenter added:

"I love Dineo, she's so real and empowering."

Anele Mdoda catches heat under Kelly Rowland snaps once again

In other entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Kelly Rowland can’t trend without Anele Mdoda's name following these days. The American singer innocently shared a photo dump and little did she know that poor Anele would be getting dragged in the comments.

The Anele Mdoda and Kelly Rowland saga seems to be never-ending. The singer set the Twitter streets alight when she shared a series of photos that had some tongues wagging.

Many South Africans know that if Kelly posts a photo, then it's only a matter of time before Anele's name gets brought up. @Brownskin_Girlz started the Anele comments when she called her out, saying:

"Gorgeous as always. Here's that lady who called you ugly, Anele what were you thinking mama."

@JoboItumeling said:

"She will be found SHAKING!!!!"

@CrocsClothing who has been team Kelly asked:

"When are you coming to South Africa or recognise us at least. We have been cheering for you the whole year."

@koonxumalo warned the peeps:

"Mzansi, please don't comment here, sigulelwa president futhi (our president is sick)."

IOL reported that peeps were still holding a grudge against Anele for saying that Beyoncé is much prettier than Kelly. Tweeps asked her to take back the remark but the breakfast show host refused and now she can't live down that moment.

Source: Briefly.co.za