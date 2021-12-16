Lindah Majola from The Wife has revealed that he has walked into the life he has always dreamed of

The star said that he was working in his food trailer when he landed the role of Langa in the Showmax telenovela

Mzansi peeps have advised not to close down his food trailer business now that he's on TV but employ someone to run it for him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Wife's Lindah Majola has taken to social media to share that he used to sell fried food before he bagged the acting gig on the popular show.

The Wife's Lindah Majola used to work in his food trailer before he bagged his role in the show. Image: @lindah_majola

Source: Instagram

The star, who used to work on his food trailer, now portrays the character of Langa in the Showmax telenovela. He took to Twitter and posted a pic of himself posing next to his trailer. He captioned his post:

"I was working in my food trailer cooking fries when I got the life-changing phone call to tell me I had landed the role of Langa on #TheWifeShowmax. Unkulunkulu muhle, angifuni ukungasho."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Speaking to Briefly News about the life-changing opportunity, Lindah Majola said:

"I had an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. It was in that moment I truly believed God hadn’t forgotten me. While in tears and in disbelief, I told my grandmother — and we both celebrated together with a hug. I felt like I was walking into the life I had always dreamed of."

Peeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@_hdwave said:

"Don’t stop your food business; one opportunity doesn’t cancel the other out - we must have multiple streams of income. And now you’re on a platform that can bring more plublicity to the food business."

@Deejay32362739 wrote:

"Don't stop in the trailer. Get someone to run it for you. Job creation right there. Congratulations on your biggest breakthrough."

@DinnyMthi added:

"My favourite kind of stories, I'm so happy for you and I loooooove you on #TheWifeShowmax."

Mzansi hyped-up after watching 1st three episodes of The Wife

In related news, Briefly News reported that The Wife finally premiered on Showmax and Mzansi can't get enough of the telenovela. Peeps who have watched the first three episodes of the show have shared that they can't wait to watch more episodes.

The show trended high on social media as peeps discuss their favourite characters and scenes from the show when it debuted on 11 November.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions from peeps who had already seen the soapie. One of the viewers @_Khathide_ wrote:

"All I have to say is, I Love It. The twists are the best. Episode 3, last scene!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za