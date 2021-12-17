Social media users can’t get enough of a viral video featuring a young girl named Salome along with Emir Abdul Gani flexing some major dance moves

The video, which was posted to TikTok, shows famous dancer Gani and Salome performing an energetic dance routine

Social media users were keen to learn the dance routine and called for Salome to be a regular feature on Gani’s page

Emir Abdul Gani posted a video of dancer Salome to social media and it has gone viral. Images: Emir Abdul Gani/ Instagram/TikTok

Source: Instagram

A little girl named Salome wowed social media users with her agile dance moves and is set to become the next TikTok sensation.

Salome along with dance guru Emir Abdul Gani Uruguay has captured the attention of peeps for their amazing dance routine.

Gani, who has 13.4 million TikTok followers, uploaded the video, which received 4 119k likes and over 1 796 comments to TikTok with the caption:

“Who knows Salomé and from where?”

Gani who is dressed in an orange and green tie-dye shorts and t-shirt dances next to a long-haired tot in a matching black ensemble.

Social media users were left gushing over Salome who they described as “the cutest”.

@kokoyousef596 said:

“What it's the name dance I want to learn please?”

@inas.alasri said:

“She is so cute and talented I wish I was her.”

@user8841407993079 reacted:

“Her laughter at the end.”

@Femaleka said:

“Cutie little star.”

@ramonsardea added:

“She's so adorable and good dancer. Good job dance teacher.”

Peeps could not get enough of the Salome and asked that she be a regular feature in his videos.

@Just quotes said:

“We want to see more dance videos with her.”

@Annastasia said:

“We need more of this princess right NEOWWW.”

The lady and the crate are new dance sensations in Mzansi so get ready for the duo to entertain you

Previously, Briefly News wrote about a video shared by Twitter-user, @kulanicool, where we see the lady and the crate in a unique dance routine that had Mzansi both intrigued and tickled. Although the lady has a pretty questionable partner, there's no denying she knows how to party and her dance skills had the crowd energised.

@kulanicool cheekily captioned the post:

Take a look at the video below: The comment section shows the humorous side of Mzansi and thanks to the reference to Pretoria (Pitori), the city is the centre of the jokes.

@_Malusi_:

"That place called Pretoria is something else. I was once at a party ko Sosha this other lady was dancing on top of the speaker."

@MtsweniBlack:

"Lol I'm never visiting PTA."

@Nthabis52103927:

"She can beat us to death this one."

Source: Briefly.co.za