Makhadzi Allegedly Lets Couple Down, Arrives Late for Wedding Day Performance

Makhadzi allegedly let a Limpopo couple down when she apparently failed to perform at their wedding day

The couple had reportedly paid the Ghanama singer R35 000 but the star only arrived at 1am the next day when the couple was fast asleep

Fuming hubby Makgobate Letsoalo has shared that he will make sure that Makhadzi doesn't perform until she pays back what she owes him

An unhappy hubby is planning to stop Makhadzi's next performance after the singer let him and his wife down on his wedding day on 16 October. Businessman Makgobate Letsoalo claimed he paid the Ghanama hitmaker R35 000 to perform at his special day but she didn't arrive on time.

Makhadzi allegedly arrived late for her wedding day performance. Image: @makhadzisa

Letsoalo of Limpopo said the singer was supposed to perform in the afternoon but only arrived early next morning. He said they were asleep at the time the star arrived.

According to Daily Sun, Khadzi only arrived at Letsoalo's house at 1am. Letsoalo then apparently told Makhadzi to come back later to perform at a pool party they had organised. She didn't arrive, according to the fuming hubby.

He claimed Makhadzi had promised to pay back the money by 16 November but that hasn't happened.

"I'll make sure that she doesn't go on stage until she pays back my money," threatened Letsoalo.

