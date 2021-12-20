Mzansi peeps have praised Nota Baloyi for fearlessly tackling the entertainment industry's best-kept secrets on social media

Nota accused DJ Shimza of being corrupt and also called Cassper Nyovest out for allegedly lying about buying his new R4.5 million McLaren

Peeps believe that the opinionated music exec knows what he's talking about because he has been in the industry for a long time

Mzansi social media users have applauded Nota Baloyi for fearlessly tackling the entertainment industry's best-kept secrets. The opinionated music exec recently told peeps that DJ Shimza is allegedly corrupt.

Nota Baloyi has slammed Cassper Nyovest and Shimza. Image: @lavidanota, @shimza.dj, @casspernyovest

Kwesta's former manager also slammed Cassper Nyovest after he seemingly bought a boujee ride recently. Peeps have taken to Twitter to stan Nota Baloyi for calling out Mzansi celebs.

Many peeps thanked Nota for sharing vital information about local celebs and influencers. Peeps love to hate the music exec on social streets but many of them believe the files he drops about celebs.

@JonaT_211 said:

"Nota ain't buying the McLaren purchase story. He wants receipts. South Africans are so gullible. So easy to deceive. Hence a government can promise them an RDP house for close to 30 years and they still believe it."

@_ShaunKeyz wrote:

"Nota knows the industry from in and out, he has alot of information about these celebrities and influencers."

@pee__black commented:

"Nota is like a different kind of MacG, he investigates and brings the hidden truth to us!"

@RealXavier011 said:

"Nota exposed Shimza and Cassper's McLaren. Go on YouTube to see what he said. This Guy!!!!"

@SthembiD wrote:

"He steps on big toes unprovoked but sometimes spits facts... Nota is the biggest and baddest..."

Cassper Nyovest sets record straight on R4.5 million McLaren

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest clapped back at Nota Baloyi’s claims that he doesn’t own his new McLaren yesterday. The media personality communicated his speculations in an episode of his podcast and the multi-millionaire rapper isn’t impressed.

The Summer Love hitmaker made it clear that he doesn’t appreciate rumours regarding his hard-earned money. Mufasa took to Twitter to explain that he has plenty of it to blow, citing disbelief over his success as the motive for people’s lies about him.

Cassper Nyovest even listed the pricey items he owns and has bought as gifts and questioned whether he’d be accused of having them sponsored too. He then concluded that the lies were a result of his unbelievable success.

