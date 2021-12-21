DJ Zinhle, who rose to fame thanks to her song, Umlilo, hasn't forgotten where her journey began

Zinhle recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl and second child, Asante, with fellow musician, Murdah Bongz - another milestone in her life

The hitmaker continues to support various charities and thinks about the less fortunate despite her massive success

From the dusty streets of small-town Dannhauser to taking home the Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award, Ntombezinhle Jiyane’s story is a true case of rags to riches.

DJ Zinhle remains humble despite her stellar success. Image: @djzinhle/ Instagram

Growing up in the mining town Dannhauser based in the Amajuba District, DJ Zinhle, as she is now popularly known, then moved to Newcastle, where she completed her studies in Madadeni.

Despite being labelled as a lazy child growing up, she went on to graduate top of her class as she completed her Bcom in Marketing at the University of Johannesburg, Forbes Africa reported.

Having always dreamt of being a TV presenter, she later abandoned that dream in favour of being a DJ. The Umlilo hitmaker, whose love for mixing vinyl was inspired by her brother, got her first break on the SABC 1 show, Jika Majika in 2004.

Her star steadily grew over the years and DJ Zinhle soon became a household name. Her relationship with Kiernan Forbes (AKA) also meant that she was constantly in the spotlight.

While the relationship may not have worked out, the couple does share a daughter, Kairo Owethu Forbes.

The importance of family in her life

Kairo features prominently on her mother’s Instagram as family is extremely important to DJ Zinhle. She often praises her mum for helping her become the woman she is today. She also has a tattoo of her father.

Family also featured heavily in her reality series, Unexpected, which followed Zinhle as she broke the news to family and friends about her second pregnancy. DJ Zinhle gave birth to a baby girl with fellow South African entertainer Murdah Bongz.

The couple recently shared photos of the adorable Asante, as reported by The South African.

Zinhle recently posted a photo of Kairo together with her little sister, which left many fans commenting on Instagram.

Star DJ Zinhle hasn't forgotten her humble beginnings

Despite her fame and fortune, DJ Zinhle has always remained true to her roots. In 2017 she launched the reality show, It Takes A Village, which saw her return to Dannhauser to help young women overcome social ills.

She also donated food parcels to families affected by the Level 5 lockdown when Covid-19 first took hold in South Africa last year.

DJ Zinhle gives fans an exclusive tour of baby Asante’s lavish and dreamy nursery: “Soooo stunning”

In a previous report by Briefly News, DJ Zinhle gave fans a closer look at little baby Asante’s life as she reached her three-month milestone.

The mogul mama shared a first glimpse of the sweet baby girl’s nursery, which is more luxurious than most. DJ Zinhle shared a peep inside baby Asante's adorable girly-themed nursery that even adults would envy.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’s daughter is one lucky little lady. Asante’s mommy took to Instagram to offer her followers a tour of her baby’s pink, white and gold nursery, which is equipped with everything a baby needs.

